AggieYell - A&M by the (new) numbers: #24, Earnest Crownover

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds

2019 stats (at Kilgore College): 67 carries for 468 yards (7 YPC), 4 touchdowns rushing; 9 catches for 120 yards and 1 TD.

Projected 2020 role: Backup running back

Crownover was a very late addition to the 2020 class after an impressive showing at Kilgore College in 2019. He flew under the radar for most of the year, but still picked up offers from Oregon and Baylor as well as A&M. The Aggies needed backs as they overhauled their position room, and Crownover brings a physical running style the Aggies need. He will likely compete with Darvon Hubbard and Deondre Jackson to take the role filled by Cordarrian Richardson last year.