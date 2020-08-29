AggieYell - A&M by the (new) numbers: #34, Darvon Hubbard

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6 foot, 210 pounds

2019 stats (at Surprise, Ariz. Willow Canyon High School): 99 carries, 693 yards, 8 touchdowns rushing; 19 catches for 334 yards and 3 TD receiving

Projected 2020 role: Backup running back

Hubbard was a highly productive back in his senior season and committed to the Aggies late in the game after de-committing from Ohio State. Now he joins a young backfield with plenty of opportunity to find playing time this season. He's much bigger than Ainias Smith and Devon Achane, but not as big as Isaiah Spiller, Earnest Crownover and Deondre Jackson. That could make him unique and help his cause for a role in 2020.