AggieYell - A&M by the (new) numbers: #45, Edgerrin Cooper

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

2018 stats (at Covington, La., High School): 85 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble; Army All-American

Projected 2020 role: in the rotation at outside linebacker

With the abrupt departure of Anthony Hines, the arrival time for Cooper in the rotation may have sped up. Fortunately for A&M, Cooper has been up to the challenge so far this summer. He's impressed veterans with his speed and athleticism, which could be enough to get him into the rotation. With Aaron Hansford and Andre White also in the mix, Cooper won't be counted on extensively, but his talent may be tough to keep off the field.



