AggieYell - A&M by the (new) numbers: #6, Devon Achane

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 176 pounds

2019 stats (at Fort Bend Marshall): 2,097 yards on 185 attempts (11.3 yards per carry) and 38 touchdowns rushing; 32 receptions and 694 yards along with 10 touchdowns. 2019 Touchdown Club of Houston Offensive Player of the Year.

Projected 2020 role: Backup running back/starting kick returner

People might worry about Achane's slight frame, but you can't hit what you can't catch. And it's not easy to catch Achane, who is less than .2 seconds away from qualifying for the U.S. Olympic team in the 200-meter dash (qualifying is 20.24 seconds; Acahne's personal best is 20.4 seconds). It wouldn't be a stretch to say he's one of the five fastest players in College Football right now. He also scored more than 100 touchdowns in his high school career, so he knows how to make plays. He can return kicks, catch passes and run the football. The Aggies will find a way to use his talents quickly.