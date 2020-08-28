AggieYell - A&M by the (news) numbers: #29, Antonio Doyle

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot--3, 250 pounds

2019 stats (at St. Louis Lutheran North High School): 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles; Army All-American.

Projected 2020 role: Backup middle linebacker

The Aggies have high hopes for Doyle, who will be able to slowly work his way onto the field behind Buddy Johnson and Aaron Hansford. Doyle is tough and physical and was one of A&M's biggest targets in the 2020 class; he could be the future at middle linebacker. He may not play a ton early, but it would be no surprise if he gets on the field enough to avoid a redshirt season.