AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #11, Mond and Diggs

AggieYell.com is breaking down the key members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by the numbers, continuing with number 11, worn by quarterback Kellen Mond and defensive end Fadil Diggs.

The pressure is definitely on Kellen Mond this year.

Class: Senior Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 217 pounds 2019 stats: 258-419 (62%), 2,897 yards, 20 TD, 9 INT passing; 126 carries for 501 yards (4.0 YPC), 8 TD passing 2020 projected role: Starting quarterback 2019 was a mixed bag for Mond, as his completion percentage went up and rushing touchdowns increased, but everything else wasn’t as good as 2018. The lack of clear progression made the year a disappointment. Now, he’s the most experienced quarterback in the conference and has the most returning weapons at his disposal. With his experience, a softer schedule and his dual-threat ability, the expectations for Mond in 2020 are sky-high.



Fadil Diggs put up huge numbers in his senior season. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Diggs

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 241 pounds 2019 stats (at Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden, N.J.): 99 tackles, 19 sacks, 5 forced fumbles; Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year Projected 2020 role: Fighting for rotation spot at defensive end Diggs put up massive numbers during his senior season and will be in the mix at defensive end this season. He and Donell Harris are the likely the future for A&M when it comes to pass rushing DEs. Whether the future begins in 2020 remains to be seen.





