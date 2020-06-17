AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #11, Mond and Diggs

A&M by the numbers: #11, Mond and Diggs
AggieYell.com is breaking down the key members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by the numbers, continuing with number 11, worn by quarterback Kellen Mond and defensive end Fadil Diggs.
Class: Senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 217 pounds
2019 stats: 258-419 (62%), 2,897 yards, 20 TD, 9 INT passing; 126 carries for 501 yards (4.0 YPC), 8 TD passing
2020 projected role: Starting quarterback
2019 was a mixed bag for Mond, as his completion percentage went up and rushing touchdowns increased, but everything else wasn’t as good as 2018. The lack of clear progression made the year a disappointment. Now, he’s the most experienced quarterback in the conference and has the most returning weapons at his disposal. With his experience, a softer schedule and his dual-threat ability, the expectations for Mond in 2020 are sky-high.
Diggs
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 241 pounds
2019 stats (at Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden, N.J.): 99 tackles, 19 sacks, 5 forced fumbles; Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year
Projected 2020 role: Fighting for rotation spot at defensive end
Diggs put up massive numbers during his senior season and will be in the mix at defensive end this season. He and Donell Harris are the likely the future for A&M when it comes to pass rushing DEs. Whether the future begins in 2020 remains to be seen.
