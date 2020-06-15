AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: '20 could be critical for a pair of 9s

AggieYell.com is breaking down the key members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by the numbers, continuing with number 9, safety Leon O'Neal and wide receiver Hezekiah Jones.

O'Neal

Class: Junior Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds 2019 stats: 41 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 4 passes defensed, 1 INT Projected 2020 stats: In competition for a starting safety job 2020 could be a huge year for O'Neal. He could end up being the unquestioned starting safety opposite Demani Richardson or he could see someone take his job. He has a penchant for making big plays, but he also a missed a lot of tackles. If he plays consistently, he'll be a good, solid asset to the defense.

Hezekiah Jones has to start from scratch in 2020.

Jones

Class: Redshirt junior Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 189 pounds 2019 stats: Redshirted (15 catches, 134 yards in 2018) Projected 2020 role: Fighting for backup job at either outside or slot receiver Jones missed all of 2019 with a foot injury, and the high hopes that came with the former 4-star have been put on hold. He started several games in place of Jhamon Ausbon in 2018 after Ausbon broke his foot, but didn't really shine. Now he's got a lot more competition to deal with. Previously an outside receiver, he may find his options better in the slot in 2020.

