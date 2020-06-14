AggieYell.com is breaking down the key members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by the numbers, continuing with number 8, worn by defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal and QB/RB Connor Blumrick.

DeMarvin Leal was a force during the second half of 2019.

Leal

Class: Sophomore Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds 2019 stats: 38 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks Projected 2020 role: Starting defensive end Leal may have been A&M's best defensive lineman in the second half of the season, putting in strong performances against Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Georgia before moving inside and playing well in the Texas Bowl. He's already getting pre-season All-SEC consideration, which is an indication of how highly people think of the former 5-star recruit. If he continues to progress, All-SEC may be a no-brainer soon.

Connor Blumrick has done whatever's been asked of him.

Blumrick

Class: Redshirt junior Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 210 pounds 2019 stats: 7 carries, 28 yards Projected 2020 role: Special teams contributor Blumrick's versatility came in handy as the Aggies lost one running back after another last year. The former quarterback moved to running back and served as a backup in several games down the stretch. He could remain in that role, as well as play on special teams or be an asset with some gadget plays this upcoming season.

