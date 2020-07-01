AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: 2020 new opportunity for Okeke

Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

2019 stats: 1 tackle in 10 games, mostly on special teams

Projected 2020 role: Special teamer/possible Rover

Okeke has good size and good speed and was at the top of the depth chart at Rover, but Aaron Hansford played on the rare occasions when the Aggies played with three linebackers. Okeke was a constant on special teams, but that was about it. Now that he's entering his fourth season and hasn't played much on defense, this summer could be make or break.