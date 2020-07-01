AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: 2020 new opportunity for Okeke

A&M by the numbers: 2020 new opportunity for Okeke
AggieYell.com's look at the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with number 20, linebacker Ikenna Okeke.
Class: Redshirt junior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds
2019 stats: 1 tackle in 10 games, mostly on special teams
Projected 2020 role: Special teamer/possible Rover
Okeke has good size and good speed and was at the top of the depth chart at Rover, but Aaron Hansford played on the rare occasions when the Aggies played with three linebackers. Okeke was a constant on special teams, but that was about it. Now that he's entering his fourth season and hasn't played much on defense, this summer could be make or break.