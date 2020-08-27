AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #4, Dylan Wright

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds

2019 stats: Did not catch a pass in four games; redshirted

Projected 2020 role: Backup outside receiver

Wright is one guy who could completely upset the apple cart in that nobody's expecting a lot out of him in 2020, but he has the ability to become a real player in his second season. He's got height, is much bigger at 210 pounds and can run. He's got a lot of competition with Jhamon Ausbon, Hezekiah Jones, Caleb Chapman, Demond Demas and more, but he shouldn't be counted out.