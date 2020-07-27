AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #53, Blake Trainor

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 325 pounds

2019 stats: Redshirted

Projected 2020 role: Backup right tackle

Trainor is a massive human being and looked like he was on his way to being a rarity -- a true freshman offensive linemen playing -- in 2019 before an injury in training camp sidelined him. With Carson Green a senior this season, Trainor's role is likely to prepare to start in 2021 and take over in a worst-case scenario. His progression will be a huge factor in A&M success in 2021 and beyond -- and could possibly play a role this season as well.