AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #53, Blake Trainor

A&M by the numbers: #53, Blake Trainor
AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with number 53, offensive tackle Blake Trainor.
Class: Redshirt freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 325 pounds
2019 stats: Redshirted
Projected 2020 role: Backup right tackle
Trainor is a massive human being and looked like he was on his way to being a rarity -- a true freshman offensive linemen playing -- in 2019 before an injury in training camp sidelined him. With Carson Green a senior this season, Trainor's role is likely to prepare to start in 2021 and take over in a worst-case scenario. His progression will be a huge factor in A&M success in 2021 and beyond -- and could possibly play a role this season as well.