 AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #53, Blake Trainor
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-27 21:47:25 -0500') }} football Edit

A&M by the numbers: #53, Blake Trainor

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with number 53, offensive tackle Blake Trainor.

Blake Trainor could be a snap away from a big role in 2020.
Blake Trainor could be a snap away from a big role in 2020.

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 325 pounds

2019 stats: Redshirted

Projected 2020 role: Backup right tackle

Trainor is a massive human being and looked like he was on his way to being a rarity -- a true freshman offensive linemen playing -- in 2019 before an injury in training camp sidelined him. With Carson Green a senior this season, Trainor's role is likely to prepare to start in 2021 and take over in a worst-case scenario. His progression will be a huge factor in A&M success in 2021 and beyond -- and could possibly play a role this season as well.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}