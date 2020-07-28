AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #54, Carson Green

A&M by the numbers: #54, Carson Green
AggieYell.com's series on the 2020 Texas A&M football team by the numbers continues with number 54, offensive lineman Carson Green.
Class: Senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 315 pounds
2019 stats: Started all 13 games
Projected 2020 role: Starting right tackle
The Aggies need the offensive line to step up in 2020 and that could start with Green, who will enter his third year as a starter this season. He's been solid but not great so far, but a quality final season would be a huge boost to the line and the offense as a whole.