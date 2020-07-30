AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #60, Bart Clement

A&M by the numbers: #60, Bart Clement
AggieYell.com's series on the 2020 Texas A&M football team by the numbers continues with number 60, offensive lineman Bart Clement.
Class: Redshirt sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 319 pounds
2019 stats: Played in four games
Projected 2020 role: Backup offensive guard
After Tank Jenkins was injured in training camp, Clement moved in to the backup left guard role for the 2019 season. He played four games once they were decided, but never pushed Jared Hocker for the starting job. This year, he'll have to deal with the likes of Akinola Ogunbiyi in order to hold on to the his spot in the two-deep, so a good summer will be critical.