AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #64, Layden Robinson

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 305 pounds

2019 stats: Redshirt

Projected 2020 role: Backup guard or center

Robinson's role isn't clear at this point, but he's one player who could surprise a lot of people. He redshirted last season, but also impressed during last summer. He was recruited to take over at center and may still do so, but he could also factor in to the backup guard jobs. One of the likely overlooked, but still interesting, storylines of training camp will be where he plays and how much he's developed.