AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #64, Layden Robinson

A&M by the numbers: #64, Layden Robinson
AggieYell.com's series on the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with number 64, offensive lineman Layden Robinson.
Class: Redshirt freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 305 pounds
2019 stats: Redshirt
Projected 2020 role: Backup guard or center
Robinson's role isn't clear at this point, but he's one player who could surprise a lot of people. He redshirted last season, but also impressed during last summer. He was recruited to take over at center and may still do so, but he could also factor in to the backup guard jobs. One of the likely overlooked, but still interesting, storylines of training camp will be where he plays and how much he's developed.