AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #65, Dan Moore

A&M by the numbers: #65, Dan Moore
AggieYell.com's series on the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with number 65, offensive lineman Dan Moore.
Class: Senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 320 pounds
2019 stats: Started all 13 games
Projected 2020 role: Starting left tackle
When you have a right-handed quarterback, left tackle is the most important position on the offensive line. So it is for the Aggies, where Dan Moore enters his third year as a starter. While the experience is a positive, his body of work has been decidedly mixed. A solid to good run blocker, Moore has struggled in pass protection -- particularly against speed rushers. If he puts together a solid senior campaign, the Aggie offense will likely be very good. But a possibly unfair amount of pressure is on his broad shoulders.