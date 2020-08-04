AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #65, Dan Moore

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 320 pounds

2019 stats: Started all 13 games

Projected 2020 role: Starting left tackle

When you have a right-handed quarterback, left tackle is the most important position on the offensive line. So it is for the Aggies, where Dan Moore enters his third year as a starter. While the experience is a positive, his body of work has been decidedly mixed. A solid to good run blocker, Moore has struggled in pass protection -- particularly against speed rushers. If he puts together a solid senior campaign, the Aggie offense will likely be very good. But a possibly unfair amount of pressure is on his broad shoulders.