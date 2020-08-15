AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #68, Jordan Jefferson

A&M by the numbers: #68, Jordan Jefferson
AggieYell.com's series on the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with number 68, offensive lineman Jordan Jefferson.
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 6 feet, 304 pounds
2019 stats (at Navasota High School): Started every game on the offensive line and defensive tackle
Projected 2020 role: Redshirt
Jefferson was an Aggie commit for nearly three years before finally signing, joining a different head coach and offensive line coach than the ones he committed to. But Jefferson never wavered on his commitment and Jimbo Fisher honored it. The coaching staff wasn't sure where to put him, but eventually settled on offensive guard. There, he should have an opportunity to further develop as A&M has plenty of immediate depth at the position.