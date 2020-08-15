AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #68, Jordan Jefferson

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6 feet, 304 pounds

2019 stats (at Navasota High School): Started every game on the offensive line and defensive tackle

Projected 2020 role: Redshirt

Jefferson was an Aggie commit for nearly three years before finally signing, joining a different head coach and offensive line coach than the ones he committed to. But Jefferson never wavered on his commitment and Jimbo Fisher honored it. The coaching staff wasn't sure where to put him, but eventually settled on offensive guard. There, he should have an opportunity to further develop as A&M has plenty of immediate depth at the position.