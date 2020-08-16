 AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #70, Josh Bankhead
A&M by the numbers: #70, Josh Bankhead

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers with number 70, offensive lineman Josh Bankhead.

Josh Bankhead shut down his recruitment after A&M offered.
Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 320 pounds

2019 stats (at The Woodlands College Park High School): Finalist for 2019 Touchdown Club of Houston Offensive Player of the Year.

Projected 2020 role: Redshirt

One of the strongest players in the 2020 class, Bankhead shut down his recruitment almost immediately after getting an offer from A&M. He entered as part of a 2020 class with plenty of guards and a sizable number on campus, so there's no need for him to be rushed onto the field. But a player with his size and strength could certainly be a factor in the not-too-distant future.

