AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #70, Josh Bankhead

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 320 pounds

2019 stats (at The Woodlands College Park High School): Finalist for 2019 Touchdown Club of Houston Offensive Player of the Year.

Projected 2020 role: Redshirt

One of the strongest players in the 2020 class, Bankhead shut down his recruitment almost immediately after getting an offer from A&M. He entered as part of a 2020 class with plenty of guards and a sizable number on campus, so there's no need for him to be rushed onto the field. But a player with his size and strength could certainly be a factor in the not-too-distant future.