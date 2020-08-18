AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #73, Jared Hocker

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 325 pounds

2019 stats: Started all 13 games

Projected 2020 role: Starting right guard

Hocker played every game at left guard last season, but he's flipping places with sophomore Kenyon Green. The Aggies seem set with their starting five, so they'll be hoping that Hocker can take a step forward in his senior season and become an upper-echelon SEC lineman.