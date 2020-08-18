AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #73, Jared Hocker

A&M by the numbers: #73, Jared Hocker
AggieYell.com's series on the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with number 73, Jared Hocker.
Class: Senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 325 pounds
2019 stats: Started all 13 games
Projected 2020 role: Starting right guard
Hocker played every game at left guard last season, but he's flipping places with sophomore Kenyon Green. The Aggies seem set with their starting five, so they'll be hoping that Hocker can take a step forward in his senior season and become an upper-echelon SEC lineman.