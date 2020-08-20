AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #74, Aki Ogunbiyi

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 328 pounds

2019 stats (at Sugar Land Kempner): Nation's number two guard according to Rivals.com

Projected 2020 role: Backup at offensive guard

Getting Ogunbiyi back from Georgia was a coup for Josh Henson and is even more important now, with Bart Clement retiring and Tank Jenkins transferring to Houston. Even though the Aggies have their starters set with Kenyon Green and Jared Hocker, any injury on the offensive line could put him on the field. He's almost certainly to be on the field next year, so Ogunbiyi is one to watch moving forward.