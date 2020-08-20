AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #74, Aki Ogunbiyi

A&M by the numbers: #74, Aki Ogunbiyi
AggieYell.com continues its series on the members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team with number 74, offensive lineman Aki Ogunbiyi.
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 328 pounds
2019 stats (at Sugar Land Kempner): Nation's number two guard according to Rivals.com
Projected 2020 role: Backup at offensive guard
Getting Ogunbiyi back from Georgia was a coup for Josh Henson and is even more important now, with Bart Clement retiring and Tank Jenkins transferring to Houston. Even though the Aggies have their starters set with Kenyon Green and Jared Hocker, any injury on the offensive line could put him on the field. He's almost certainly to be on the field next year, so Ogunbiyi is one to watch moving forward.