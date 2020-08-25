 AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #75, Luke Matthews
A&M by the numbers: #75, Luke Matthews

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
AggieYell.com continues its series on the members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers with number 75, offensive lineman Luke Matthews.

Luke Matthews will likely get another year of development as a reserve in 2020.
Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 320 pounds

2019 stats: Played in 11 games, mostly on special teams

Projected 2020 role: Backup center

With his name and pedigree, a lot of people have been wondering when Matthews' moment will come. The answer is probably 2021, but won't be this year unless Ryan McCollum is injured. Matthews now has the size to fill in capably at guard, but his future is probably at center and a starting gig remains a year away.

