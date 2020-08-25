AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #75, Luke Matthews

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 320 pounds

2019 stats: Played in 11 games, mostly on special teams

Projected 2020 role: Backup center

With his name and pedigree, a lot of people have been wondering when Matthews' moment will come. The answer is probably 2021, but won't be this year unless Ryan McCollum is injured. Matthews now has the size to fill in capably at guard, but his future is probably at center and a starting gig remains a year away.