AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #77, Ryan McCollum

Class: Redshirt senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 300 pounds

2019 stats: played in eight games

Projected 2020 role: Starting center

Going into last summer's training camp, the expectation was McCollum would replace Erik McCoy at center; instead, Colton Prater took the job and McCollum remained a backup. This year, it looks like there is no competition and McCollum finally gets a chance to start. His insertion into the starting lineup at right guard in 2018 helped spur the improvement of that unit during the second half of the year, so the Aggies are definitely hoping having another veteran up front will help the 2020 offensive line take a big step forward.