AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #81, Caleb Chapman

AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with number 81, wide receiver Caleb Chapman.

Caleb Chapman has one catch in two seasons. That could change quickly in 2020.
Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 195 pounds

2019 stats: 1 catch for 6 yards

Projected 2020 role: Possible starter

Everyone knows what Jhamon Ausbon can do and the sky's the limit for Demond Demas. So why has there been such discussion about Caleb Chapman this offseason? A few reasons: he's fully healthy, he's tall and very fast. The Aggies want to be more aggressive offensively this year and potential deep threats will certainly help with that. Chapman was a backup last year to Kendrick Rogers in 2019, but this could be a season where he gets a chance to start, whether it's at outside receiver or in the slot. He's one of the more intriguing players on the 2020 team.

