AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #85, Jalen Wydermyer

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 265 pounds

2019 stats: 32 catches, 447 yards and 6 TD in 13 games

Projected 2020 role: Starting tight end

Wydermyer saw his role increase after Baylor Cupp got hurt, and became a primary target after a two-touchdown performance against Alabama. By season's end, he'd became one of the elite tight ends in the SEC. With his size, speed and agility, he gave fits to opponents last year; with Cupp back this season, the two could be the top tight end duo in the nation this season.