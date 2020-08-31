AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #87, Blake Smith

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 266 pounds

2019 stats (at Southlake Carroll High School): 40 catches, 491 yards, 10 TD

Projected 2020 role: Backup tight end

40 catches and 491 yards are impressive numbers, but the one that may help Smith find the field in 2020 is 266 -- as in pounds. The Aggies need a blocking tight end and preferably two, because they have two quality pass-catching tight ends in Jalen Wydermyer and Baylor Cupp. Smith and Max Wright could fill the roles of the blockers and play on short-yardage and goal-to-goal situations -- and then could surprise opponents with their own ability to catch the football.