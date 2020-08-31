 AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #87, Blake Smith
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-31 15:20:35 -0500') }} football Edit

A&M by the numbers: #87, Blake Smith

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with number 87, tight end Blake Smith.

Blake Smith could find the field in 2020.
Blake Smith could find the field in 2020.

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 266 pounds

2019 stats (at Southlake Carroll High School): 40 catches, 491 yards, 10 TD

Projected 2020 role: Backup tight end

40 catches and 491 yards are impressive numbers, but the one that may help Smith find the field in 2020 is 266 -- as in pounds. The Aggies need a blocking tight end and preferably two, because they have two quality pass-catching tight ends in Jalen Wydermyer and Baylor Cupp. Smith and Max Wright could fill the roles of the blockers and play on short-yardage and goal-to-goal situations -- and then could surprise opponents with their own ability to catch the football.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}