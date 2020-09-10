 AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #91, Micheal Clemons
A&M by the numbers: #91, Micheal Clemons

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with number 91, defensive end Micheal Clemons.

Micheal Clemons has had a great training camp.
Class: Redshirt senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 270 pounds

2019 stats: 28 tackles, 2.5 TFL, .5 sacks

Projected 2020 role: Starting defensive end

Clemons has been a player two A&M coaching staffs have had high hopes for, and 2020 may be the year he recognizes them. Jimbo Fisher has repeatedly praised the senior, saying multiple times he's had a great training camp. The Aggies need a strong run-stuffing defensive end to play opposite DeMarvin Leal, and Clemons is the best bet to do that job. If his good camp translates to a strong season, the Aggie front line will be very salty.

