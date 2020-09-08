 AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #92, Jayden Peevy
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-08 21:28:03 -0500') }} football Edit

A&M by the numbers: #92, Jayden Peevy

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with number 92, defensive tackle Jayden Peevy. 

Jayden Peevy was very productive as a backup in 2019.
Jayden Peevy was very productive as a backup in 2019.

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 295 pounds

2019 stats: 34 tackles, 5 TFL, 2.5 sacks

Projected 2020 role: Starting defensive tackle

Peevy had a great year in 2019 as the primary backup to Bobby Brown and Justin Madubuike; now, he gets his first chance to show what he can really do. Extremely quick for his size, he was very disruptive last season and could do a lot with more opportunities this year.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}