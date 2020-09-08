AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #92, Jayden Peevy

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 295 pounds

2019 stats: 34 tackles, 5 TFL, 2.5 sacks

Projected 2020 role: Starting defensive tackle

Peevy had a great year in 2019 as the primary backup to Bobby Brown and Justin Madubuike; now, he gets his first chance to show what he can really do. Extremely quick for his size, he was very disruptive last season and could do a lot with more opportunities this year.