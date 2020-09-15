AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #93, Dallas Walker

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 335 pounds

2019 stats (at Smyrna, Tenn., High School): 30 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Projected 2020 role: Possible backup at defensive tackle

Walker is one of three very big, very strong true freshmen to join the defensive line group this fall. While the Aggies are set with Bobby Brown and Jayden Peevy starting, they need to find backups. With Walker and a bunch of other options, they should be able to find two or more players capable of picking up the extra snaps.



