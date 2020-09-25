 AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #99, Josh Rogers
A&M by the numbers: #99, Josh Rogers

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers concludes with number 99, defensive tackle Josh Rogers.

Josh Rogers brings experience to a young group of defensive tackles.
Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 295 pounds

2019 stats: 5 tackles, 1.5 TFL in 10 games

Projected 2020 role: In the rotation at defensive tackle

Rogers doesn't have the size and athletic ability of some of A&M's newer arrivals at defensive tackle, but he's got four years of college experience and played in 10 games last year. As the Aggies look to find consistent backups to Bobby Brown and Jayden Peevy, Rogers' experience could give him a leg up during the early going this season.

