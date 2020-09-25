AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #99, Josh Rogers

Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 295 pounds

2019 stats: 5 tackles, 1.5 TFL in 10 games

Projected 2020 role: In the rotation at defensive tackle

Rogers doesn't have the size and athletic ability of some of A&M's newer arrivals at defensive tackle, but he's got four years of college experience and played in 10 games last year. As the Aggies look to find consistent backups to Bobby Brown and Jayden Peevy, Rogers' experience could give him a leg up during the early going this season.