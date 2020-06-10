News More News
A&M by the numbers: a pair of veterans share 5

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com is breaking down the key members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by the numbers and continues with number 5, worn by defensive tackle Bobby Brown and wide receiver Jalen Preston.

Nobody wants to run into Bobby Brown like this.
Brown

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 315 pounds

2019 stats: 21 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, .5 sacks

Projected 2020 role: Starting defensive tackle

Brown is now the Aggies’ most experienced defensive tackle and a likely preseason All-SEC selection. His stats may not look impressive, but he was a force in the center of the defensive line in 2019. With a lot of talent around him this season, the Aggies hope he’ll take the next step and dominate.


2020 could be make or break for Jalen Preston.
Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 212 pounds

2019 stats: 3 catches for 36 yards

Projected 2020 role: Competing for a rotation spot outside or in the slot

Preston was one of the more highly-regarded wide receiver recruits of the past several years, but the results have yet to emerge. With another crop of talented receivers now on campus, Preston’s chances at making a difference are starting to dwindle -- but this could be his best shot to date. The Aggies need a backup to Jhamon Ausbon on the outside and a few receivers to establish a rotation in the slot. Preston will have an opportunity to show what he can do this summer.



