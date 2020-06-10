Brown is now the Aggies’ most experienced defensive tackle and a likely preseason All-SEC selection. His stats may not look impressive, but he was a force in the center of the defensive line in 2019. With a lot of talent around him this season, the Aggies hope he’ll take the next step and dominate.

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 212 pounds

2019 stats: 3 catches for 36 yards

Projected 2020 role: Competing for a rotation spot outside or in the slot

Preston was one of the more highly-regarded wide receiver recruits of the past several years, but the results have yet to emerge. With another crop of talented receivers now on campus, Preston’s chances at making a difference are starting to dwindle -- but this could be his best shot to date. The Aggies need a backup to Jhamon Ausbon on the outside and a few receivers to establish a rotation in the slot. Preston will have an opportunity to show what he can do this summer.







