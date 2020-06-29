AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: Aggies hoping for a big year from Hines

Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds

2019 stats: 73 tackles, 10.5 TFL

Projected 2020 role: Starting outside linebacker

Hines was the most-recruited linebacker in the 2017 class, and was impressive in limited opportunities as a freshman. But his first opportunity to start was last year, and it was an up-and-down campaign for him. On the positive side, though, is the fact that his best three games -- Mississippi State, UTSA and Georgia -- came later in the season. Now two years removed from his ACL injury and with 13 starts under his belt, Hines could be ready for a breakout season in 2020.