AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: Aggies hoping for a big year from Hines

A&M by the numbers: Aggies hoping for a big year from Hines
AggieYell.com's look at the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with number 19, worn by linebacker Anthony Hines.
Class: Redshirt junior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds
2019 stats: 73 tackles, 10.5 TFL
Projected 2020 role: Starting outside linebacker
Hines was the most-recruited linebacker in the 2017 class, and was impressive in limited opportunities as a freshman. But his first opportunity to start was last year, and it was an up-and-down campaign for him. On the positive side, though, is the fact that his best three games -- Mississippi State, UTSA and Georgia -- came later in the season. Now two years removed from his ACL injury and with 13 starts under his belt, Hines could be ready for a breakout season in 2020.
