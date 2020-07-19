 AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: Brown, Davis 2020 wildcards
A&M by the numbers: Brown, Davis 2020 wildcards

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's look at the members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with #36, linebacker Ke'Shun Brown and kicker Caden Davis.

Brown

Ke'Shun Brown is a wildcard in the linebacker competition.

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 230 pounds

2019 stats: Redshirted

Projected 2020 role: Competing for time at inside linebacker

Brown has a tough task ahead of him this year with Buddy Johnson and Aaron Hansford back and Antonio Doyle now on campus. But he was a player both Tennessee and Alabama wanted, and opened some eyes in fall camp last year, so he shouldn't be overlooked as camp begins.

Davis

Caden Davis' huge leg stayed on the sideline in 2019.

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 196 pounds

2019 stats: Redshirted

Projected 2020 role: Backup placekicker/possible starting kickoff specialist

Davis came to A&M with a reputation for having a huge leg, which was verified. He was expected to compete with Seth Small for the kicking job, but Small was more consistent in camp and parlayed that into a very nice 2019 campaign. Now, Davis will have to wait his turn -- but the Aggies need a replacement for Braden Mann on kickoffs. That could be how he first gets on the field in 2020.

