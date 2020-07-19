AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: Brown, Davis 2020 wildcards

Brown has a tough task ahead of him this year with Buddy Johnson and Aaron Hansford back and Antonio Doyle now on campus. But he was a player both Tennessee and Alabama wanted, and opened some eyes in fall camp last year, so he shouldn't be overlooked as camp begins.

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 196 pounds

2019 stats: Redshirted

Projected 2020 role: Backup placekicker/possible starting kickoff specialist

Davis came to A&M with a reputation for having a huge leg, which was verified. He was expected to compete with Seth Small for the kicking job, but Small was more consistent in camp and parlayed that into a very nice 2019 campaign. Now, Davis will have to wait his turn -- but the Aggies need a replacement for Braden Mann on kickoffs. That could be how he first gets on the field in 2020.