AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: Calzada, Jones share number 10

{{ timeAgo('2020-06-16 15:20:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com continues its profiles of the 2020 Texas A&M football team with a look at the two players wearing number 10, quarterback Zach Calzada and cornerback Myles Jones.

Zach Calzada is working to position himself to start in 2021.

Calzada

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

2019 stats: 12-24, 133 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

2020 projected role: Competing for the backup job

Calzada will enter training camp as the odds-on favorite to back up Kellen Mond this year and start in 2021, but he'll have to hold of Haynes King and James Foster. Calzada has a huge arm -- maybe the strongest of any quarterback in 20 years -- but needs to improve his accuracy and speed up his decision-making. He can easily make all the throws, so if he puts it all together, he could be elite.

Jones

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds

2019 stats: 29 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 8 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, 2 INT

Projected 2020 role: Fighting for a starting job

Jones had his best season to date in 2019, but it still wasn't a great year. He struggled against quality competition, and there's a lot of that in the SEC. If he's going to stay on the field this year, it'll be because he's beaten out the best group of corners A&M has had in some time, which will be good for everyone.

{{ article.author_name }}