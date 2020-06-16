AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: Calzada, Jones share number 10

AggieYell.com continues its profiles of the 2020 Texas A&M football team with a look at the two players wearing number 10, quarterback Zach Calzada and cornerback Myles Jones.

Zach Calzada is working to position himself to start in 2021.

Calzada

Class: Sophomore Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds 2019 stats: 12-24, 133 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT 2020 projected role: Competing for the backup job Calzada will enter training camp as the odds-on favorite to back up Kellen Mond this year and start in 2021, but he'll have to hold of Haynes King and James Foster. Calzada has a huge arm -- maybe the strongest of any quarterback in 20 years -- but needs to improve his accuracy and speed up his decision-making. He can easily make all the throws, so if he puts it all together, he could be elite.

Jones

Myles Jones will have to step u

Class: Senior Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds 2019 stats: 29 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 8 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, 2 INT Projected 2020 role: Fighting for a starting job Jones had his best season to date in 2019, but it still wasn't a great year. He struggled against quality competition, and there's a lot of that in the SEC. If he's going to stay on the field this year, it'll be because he's beaten out the best group of corners A&M has had in some time, which will be good for everyone.

