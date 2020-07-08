AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: can Tarian Lee come through in 2020?

A&M by the numbers: can Tarian Lee come through in 2020?
AggieYell.com's look at the members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team continues with a profile of #23, linebacker Tarian Lee.
Class: Redshirt freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds
2019 stats: Redshirted
Projected 2020 role: Fighting for a rotation spot at linebacker
Lee got off to a quick and impressive start last summer before suffering a shoulder injury which ended his season. He was recruited as an outside linebacker because of his speed, but at 230 pounds he's got the size to play inside as well. The Aggies are still developing depth and a solid rotation at linebacker behind Buddy Johnson and Anthony Hines, so versatility would be a huge plus.