 AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: can Tarian Lee come through in 2020?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-08 21:22:21 -0500') }} football Edit

A&M by the numbers: can Tarian Lee come through in 2020?

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's look at the members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team continues with a profile of #23, linebacker Tarian Lee.

Tarian Lee missed the entire 2019 season with a shoulder injury.
Tarian Lee missed the entire 2019 season with a shoulder injury.

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds

2019 stats: Redshirted

Projected 2020 role: Fighting for a rotation spot at linebacker

Lee got off to a quick and impressive start last summer before suffering a shoulder injury which ended his season. He was recruited as an outside linebacker because of his speed, but at 230 pounds he's got the size to play inside as well. The Aggies are still developing depth and a solid rotation at linebacker behind Buddy Johnson and Anthony Hines, so versatility would be a huge plus.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}