AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: could 13 be lucky in 2020?

AggieYell.com continues its look at the 2020 Texas A&M football team by the numbers with profiles of the two players wearing number 13, defensive back Erick Young and quarterback Haynes King.

A healthy Erick Young could be a huge boost to the secondary.

Young

Class: Sophomore Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds 2019 stats: 1 tackle, .5 TFL, 1 pass defensed, 1 INT Projected 2020 role: In the rotation at either nickel or safety A wrist injury in fall camp derailed Young's freshman season, but he ended up suiting up for seven games after making the switch to safety. He didn't get on the field much, but was very impressive in a small sample size. He's 7 pounds lighter than he was last fall, so he may be a little quicker -- and could make him a factor at either safety or nickel. How he's used will certainly be a big storyline when fall practice begins.

Haynes King has the potential to be a very good dual-threat quarterback. (Rivals.com)

King

Class: Freshman Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds 2019 stats (at Longview High School): 123-213 (57.8%), 1,926 yards, 20 TD passing; 55 carries for 506 yards and 10 TD rushing 2020 projected role: Competing for the primary backup job King may have been the nation's best high school quarterback in 2018, but his stats last year weren't nearly as good. A&M, frankly, doesn't care and is happy to have him on board. When he's on, King has a strong arm and great accuracy, and his 4.5-second 40-yard-dash time is never off. He has already impressed observers with his dedication and work ethic during the spring and summer, so he could be a factor sooner as opposed to later.

