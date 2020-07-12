AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: Johnson one of 2020's exciting additions

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

2019 stats (at East St. Louis, Ill., High School): 98 tackles, 2 INT; 39 catches, 830 yards, 7 TD receiving

Projected 2020 role: Competing for starting job at safety

To be clear, Demani Richardson is set as one starter at safety. Even though both Leon O'Neal and Keldrick Carper return, the other spot is up for grabs and a lot of different players will be in the competition. Johnson, who ended up as the second-best safety in the nation in the 2020 class, has the ability to be a factor in that competition. With his speed, size and athleticism, he's certainly a player to watch when camp gets underway.