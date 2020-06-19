AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: last call for a pair of 14s

AggieYell.com's look at the 2020 Texas A&M Football team by the numbers continues with a look at the two players wearing 14, defensive back Keldrick Carper and wide receiver Camron Buckley.

Keldrick Carper has become a team leader.

Class: Senior Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 196 pounds 2019 stats: 51 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 pass defensed, 1 fumble recovery Projected 2020 role: In the rotation at safety Carper played the most of his career in 2019, starting four games and splitting time with Leon O'Neal at safety. Neither was overly impressive, but Carper was the more consistent tackler of the two. He'll get another shot to win a job in an increasingly crowded defensive backfield this summer, but his value extends beyond the field as a team captain and one of the most respected players on the team.

Camron Buckley saw his playing time dwindle in 2019.

Buckley

Class: Senior Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 194 pounds 2019 stats: 11 catches, 121 yards Projected 2020 role: Fighting for a rotation spot at slot receiver Buckley's stats dropped off significantly in 2019 as he was passed by both Quartney Davis and Ainias Smith on the depth chart. He didn't see much playing time with games in doubt after week 4.and needs a big summer to regain his starting job. With all the receiver talent A&M now has, it won't be an easy task.

Join AY today, get premium access for FREE until September!