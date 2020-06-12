A&M by the numbers: Morris, Moose share 7
AggieYell.com is breaking down the key members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by the numbers, continuing with number 7, worn by defensive back Devin Morris and wide receiver Moose Muhammad.
Morris
Class: Redshirt junior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 202 pounds
2019 stats: 11 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 passes defensed, 1 INT
Projected 2020 role: In the rotation at nickel
Morris spent two-and-a-half years on the sideline, then got on the field and instantly made big plays. You hear about players being instant offense in basketball? Morris was instant defense for the Aggies. He made a pair of huge plays to help A&M hold off Ole Miss, then picked off a pass to firmly swing momentum to the Aggies against Mississippi State. Competition at nickel could be strong this year, but Morris has proven he deserves to be on the field.
Muhammad
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 196 pounds
2019 stats (at Charlotte, N.C. Myers Park High School): 63 receptions for 1,270 yards (20.2 YPC) and 17 TD
Projected 2020 role: In the rotation at slot receiver
One of the three highly-regarded wideouts in the 2020 class, Muhammad brings great hands, quickness and an excellent pedigree (his father was a Pro Bowl wideout for the Carolina Panthers) to the Aggies. With Ainias Smith moving to running back and Quartney Davis with the Vikings, A&M has a big hole to fill at slot receiver. Muhammad will be one of the first players to get a chance to fill the void.
