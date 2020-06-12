AggieYell.com is breaking down the key members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by the numbers, continuing with number 7, worn by defensive back Devin Morris and wide receiver Moose Muhammad.

Devin Morris made the most of his opportunities in 2019.

Morris

Class: Redshirt junior Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 202 pounds 2019 stats: 11 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 passes defensed, 1 INT Projected 2020 role: In the rotation at nickel Morris spent two-and-a-half years on the sideline, then got on the field and instantly made big plays. You hear about players being instant offense in basketball? Morris was instant defense for the Aggies. He made a pair of huge plays to help A&M hold off Ole Miss, then picked off a pass to firmly swing momentum to the Aggies against Mississippi State. Competition at nickel could be strong this year, but Morris has proven he deserves to be on the field.

Muhammad

Moose Muhammad could fight for playing time immediately. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Class: Freshman Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 196 pounds 2019 stats (at Charlotte, N.C. Myers Park High School): 63 receptions for 1,270 yards (20.2 YPC) and 17 TD Projected 2020 role: In the rotation at slot receiver One of the three highly-regarded wideouts in the 2020 class, Muhammad brings great hands, quickness and an excellent pedigree (his father was a Pro Bowl wideout for the Carolina Panthers) to the Aggies. With Ainias Smith moving to running back and Quartney Davis with the Vikings, A&M has a big hole to fill at slot receiver. Muhammad will be one of the first players to get a chance to fill the void.

