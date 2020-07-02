AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: Moten brings top-notch cover skills

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds

2019 stats (at Waldorf, Md., National Christian Academy): Targeted 16 times in 10 games. Broke up 8 of those passes and intercepted 4 others

Projected 2020 role: Fighting for a rotation spot

Mike Elko really likes tall corners, so when the Aggies started pursuing Moten you knew he had to be special. And he is; he's one of the best cover corners in the 2020 recruiting class. He and Jaylon Jones were brought in to be the future at corner, but the question is when the future begins. With Myles Jones, Elijah Blades and Brian George all on campus this year, Moten doesn't have to be rushed on the field. All the same, it wouldn't be a shock if he finds a way to contribute this year anyway.



