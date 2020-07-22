 AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: Mowry, Renick share 46
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-22 14:49:36 -0500') }} football Edit

A&M by the numbers: Mowry, Renick share 46

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team continues with two players wearing #46, defensive end Braedon Mowry and tight end Ryan Renick.

Renick

Ryan Renick forced his way onto the field in 2019. (Getty Images)
Ryan Renick forced his way onto the field in 2019. (Getty Images)

Class: Redshirt senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 231 pounds

2019 stats: 3 catches, 31 yards

2020 role: Competing for rotation spot at tight end; special teamer

Renick started 2019 pretty much written off after tearing his ACL in spring practice. But he played in 11 games and became A&M's primary blocking tight end during the second half of the season. Undersized in comparison to most SEC opponents, Renick still proved to be an asset. There's more competition for him to deal with this year, but he's beaten longer odds before -- and that's why he's the only walk-on being profiled.

Mowry

After a full season off, Braedon Mowry is ready to make an impact in Aggieland.
After a full season off, Braedon Mowry is ready to make an impact in Aggieland. (Rivals.com)

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 247 pounds

2019 stats: Did not play (98 tackles, 22 TFL, 12 sacks at Katy Taylor High School in 2018)

Projected 2020 role: Competing for playing time at defensive end

Mowry was a 4-star in the 2019 class, but didn't qualify in time to make it to campus last year. With his academic issues taken care of, he has been on campus since January and is looking to find a way to get on the field as a freshman. He was extremely productive in high school and the Aggies still need quality depth, so he has a legitimate shot at playing time this fall.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}