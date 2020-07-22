AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: Mowry, Renick share 46

Renick started 2019 pretty much written off after tearing his ACL in spring practice. But he played in 11 games and became A&M's primary blocking tight end during the second half of the season. Undersized in comparison to most SEC opponents, Renick still proved to be an asset. There's more competition for him to deal with this year, but he's beaten longer odds before -- and that's why he's the only walk-on being profiled.

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 247 pounds

2019 stats: Did not play (98 tackles, 22 TFL, 12 sacks at Katy Taylor High School in 2018)

Projected 2020 role: Competing for playing time at defensive end

Mowry was a 4-star in the 2019 class, but didn't qualify in time to make it to campus last year. With his academic issues taken care of, he has been on campus since January and is looking to find a way to get on the field as a freshman. He was extremely productive in high school and the Aggies still need quality depth, so he has a legitimate shot at playing time this fall.