AggieYell.com is breaking down the key members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by the numbers, continuing with number 3 worn by wide receiver Devin Price and defensive end Tyree Johnson.

Expectations are very high for Tyree Johnson in 2020

Johnson

Class: Redshirt junior Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds 2019 stats: 32 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 pass defensed Projected 2020 role: Starting defensive end The Aggies are really hoping for a big year from Johnson, who is now the team’s most experienced defensive end. He had a huge Texas Bowl with two sacks, giving the Aggies hope he’ll break out in 2020. A&M has a serious need for a pass rushing end, and they hope Johnson will step up and fill that role.



Devin Price put up huge numbers at A&M Consolidated. (Sam Spiegelman)

Price

Class: Freshman Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 213 pounds 2019 stats (at A&M Consolidated High School): 31 catches for 632 yards (20.4 YPC) and 14 TD Projected 2020 role: Backup wide receiver/possible redshirt Price is already a big, physical receiver and could become bigger and more physical as he grows. He was a severely underrated big play threat in high school, and now he gets a chance to develop in a wide receiver group that is getting increasingly impressive.





