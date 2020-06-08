A&M by the numbers: one veteran, one freshman share 3
AggieYell.com is breaking down the key members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by the numbers, continuing with number 3 worn by wide receiver Devin Price and defensive end Tyree Johnson.
Johnson
Class: Redshirt junior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds
2019 stats: 32 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 pass defensed
Projected 2020 role: Starting defensive end
The Aggies are really hoping for a big year from Johnson, who is now the team’s most experienced defensive end. He had a huge Texas Bowl with two sacks, giving the Aggies hope he’ll break out in 2020. A&M has a serious need for a pass rushing end, and they hope Johnson will step up and fill that role.
Price
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 213 pounds
2019 stats (at A&M Consolidated High School): 31 catches for 632 yards (20.4 YPC) and 14 TD
Projected 2020 role: Backup wide receiver/possible redshirt
Price is already a big, physical receiver and could become bigger and more physical as he grows. He was a severely underrated big play threat in high school, and now he gets a chance to develop in a wide receiver group that is getting increasingly impressive.
