AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: Orebo looking to make noise at DE

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 265 pounds

2019 stats: Redshirted

Projected 2020 role: Competing for role at defensive end

Orebo was unquestionably a project when he signed last year, with great size and athleticism for that size. But he's still putting on weight and making the adjustments that come with not only bulking up, but playing in the SEC with that bulk. The Aggies have a lot of competition at defensive end this year, so he may still be a year away from breaking into the rotation.