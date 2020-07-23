AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: Small hopes to build off of '19 success

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 205 pounds

2019 stats: 18-23 (78.3%), long of 50 yards on field goal attempts; 46-46 on PATs

Projected 2020 role: Starting placekicker

After an inconsistent freshman season (where he wasn't supposed to kick), Small improved considerably in 2019. He established himself as a solid kicker and, if he continues to improve the way he did from 2018 to 2019 (71% to 78%), he'll be one of the elite kickers in the SEC.