AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: Small hopes to build off of '19 success

A&M by the numbers: Small hopes to build off of '19 success
AggieYell.com's series looking at the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with number 47, placekicker Seth Small.
Class: Junior
Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 205 pounds
2019 stats: 18-23 (78.3%), long of 50 yards on field goal attempts; 46-46 on PATs
Projected 2020 role: Starting placekicker
After an inconsistent freshman season (where he wasn't supposed to kick), Small improved considerably in 2019. He established himself as a solid kicker and, if he continues to improve the way he did from 2018 to 2019 (71% to 78%), he'll be one of the elite kickers in the SEC.