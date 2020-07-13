AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: Spiller, Fuller share 28

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds

2019 stats: 174 carries for 946 yards and 10 TD; Freshman All-SEC

Projected 2020 role: Starting running back

Spiller wasn't supposed to be the starting running back last season, but injuries to and ineffectiveness from older backs pushed him into the lineup. He feasted on lesser competition and struggled when the offensive line was up against better foes -- until the LSU game and the Texas Bowl. There, he showed he's a legitimate top-flight back no matter the opponent. With a year of experience under his belt, Spiller could have a very big year if he gets any help up front.