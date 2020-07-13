AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: Spiller, Fuller share 28

A&M by the numbers: Spiller, Fuller share 28
AggieYell.com's look at the members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform number continues with profiles of the two players wearing #28, running back Isaiah Spiller and cornerback Travon Fuller.
Spiller
Class: Sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds
2019 stats: 174 carries for 946 yards and 10 TD; Freshman All-SEC
Projected 2020 role: Starting running back
Spiller wasn't supposed to be the starting running back last season, but injuries to and ineffectiveness from older backs pushed him into the lineup. He feasted on lesser competition and struggled when the offensive line was up against better foes -- until the LSU game and the Texas Bowl. There, he showed he's a legitimate top-flight back no matter the opponent. With a year of experience under his belt, Spiller could have a very big year if he gets any help up front.
Fuller
Class: Redshirt senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
2019 stats: 10 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 pass defensed
Projected 2020 role: Reserve at corner, starter on special teams
Fuller has been associated with the Aggie program probably longer than anyone on the roster, being the first commit in the 2016 signing class and now entering his fifth year at A&M. He played the most on defense to date in 2019, but with the influx of new talent at corner, he'll need a really big summer to work his way back into the rotation.