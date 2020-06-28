AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: time for Kam Brown to make his move?

A&M by the numbers: time for Kam Brown to make his move?
AggieYell.com's look at the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with number 18, wide receiver Kam Brown.
Class: Redshirt freshman
Height/Weight: 6 foot, 190 pounds
2019 stats: played in 3 games; 2 catches for 19 yards
Projected 2020 role: Fighting for a rotation spot at either slot or outside receiver
With the likes of Dylan Wright, Caleb Chapman, Demond Demas and Moose Muhammad picking up attention, another 4-star member of the Rivals 250 isn't getting much attention. That's Brown, who was a very early commit in the 2019 class and shouldn't be forgotten. He played outside in his limited reps last year, but could factor into the slot competition which will be wide open as camp begins. He brings good hands, above average speed and quality route-running to the equation.
Join AY now, get premium access until September for FREE
It's a bad time to be bored or paying for anything, so we want you to join AY and pay nothing until Sept. 1! Get everything the site has for nothing until then (when things will hopefully be calmer). Details here: https://t.co/YKzwhptzNq?amp=1