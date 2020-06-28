AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: time for Kam Brown to make his move?

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6 foot, 190 pounds

2019 stats: played in 3 games; 2 catches for 19 yards

Projected 2020 role: Fighting for a rotation spot at either slot or outside receiver

With the likes of Dylan Wright, Caleb Chapman, Demond Demas and Moose Muhammad picking up attention, another 4-star member of the Rivals 250 isn't getting much attention. That's Brown, who was a very early commit in the 2019 class and shouldn't be forgotten. He played outside in his limited reps last year, but could factor into the slot competition which will be wide open as camp begins. He brings good hands, above average speed and quality route-running to the equation.