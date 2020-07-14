AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: what will White do for an encore?

A&M by the numbers: what will White do for an encore?
AggieYell.com's look at the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with #32, linebacker Andre White.
Class: Sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds
2019 stats: 15 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 sacks in 11 games
Projected 2020 role: In the rotation at outside linebacker
White was the highest-rated linebacker signed by the Aggies in 2019 and made good on that ranking as the season went on, becoming the primary backup at outside linebacker to Anthony Hines. After a good debut last season, the coaching staff will likely be comfortable giving White increasing playing time this year as he prepares to start in 2021.