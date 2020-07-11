AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: will 2020 mean stardom for Richardson?

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 212 pounds

2019 stats: 71 tackles, 2.5 TFL, .5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble in 11 games (10 starts); Freshman All-SEC

Projected 2020 role: Starting safety

Richardson was one of the most pleasant surprises in 2019, not only becoming a starter as a freshman but establishing himself as one of the SEC's better safeties in the process. Now, he has the opportunity to become one of the best and a leader of the defense in the process. A step forward in his second season could mean praise for Richardson and a much stronger Aggie defense.