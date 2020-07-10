AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: will Brian Williams make his move in 2020?

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

2019 stats: 1 tackle in 10 games (1 start)

Projected 2020 role: Competing for a rotation spot at safety

With Demani Richardson looking like a star in the making and the quality depth A&M is compiling at safety, it could be easy to overlook Williams. But he's still just a year away from being a Rivals 100 player and did factor into the team's plans last season. After a lukewarm debut, Williams has slimmed down to 210 pounds from 218 and could play a role at either safety position.