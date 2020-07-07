AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: will Chattman win the nickel job?

Class: Redshirt senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 192 pounds

2019 stats: 28 tackles, 5 passes defensed, 1 INT

Projected 2020 role: In the rotation at nickel

The Aggies had to fill a gap at nickel after Roney Elam's abrupt departure from the team after two games, and Chattman played the most football of his Aggie career as a result. He was eventually bumped from the starting lineup by Charles Oliver, who is now also gone. In 2020, he'll have to ward off Devin Morris and quite possibly Erick Young, but he'll defiinitely get a shot to do so.