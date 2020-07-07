AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: will Chattman win the nickel job?

A&M by the numbers: will Chattman win the nickel job?
AggieYell.com's look at the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with number 22, defensive back Clifford Chattman.
Class: Redshirt senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 192 pounds
2019 stats: 28 tackles, 5 passes defensed, 1 INT
Projected 2020 role: In the rotation at nickel
The Aggies had to fill a gap at nickel after Roney Elam's abrupt departure from the team after two games, and Chattman played the most football of his Aggie career as a result. He was eventually bumped from the starting lineup by Charles Oliver, who is now also gone. In 2020, he'll have to ward off Devin Morris and quite possibly Erick Young, but he'll defiinitely get a shot to do so.