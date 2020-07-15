AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: will Hansford's story get even better in 2020?

Class: Redshirt senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 240 pounds

2019 stats: 15 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks in 13 games

Projected 2020 role: Primary backup middle linebacker

Hansford's switch back to linebacker and his ability play in every game last season after suffering a massive knee injury in the middle of the 2017 season was one of the feel-good stories of 2019. It got even better when he became a serious contributor as the season went on, basically taking over the role as the team's third linebacker. Another year removed from his knee injury and with a full season at linebacker in the SEC under his belt, Hansford could be a serious factor for opponents to account for in 2020.