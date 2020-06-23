AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: will Lane break through in 2020?

A&M by the numbers: will Lane break through in 2020?
AggieYell.com continues its series previewing the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers with number 16, wide receiver Chase Lane.
Class: Redshirt freshman
Height/Weight: 6 foot, 190 pounds
2019 stats: Returned one kick for 24 yards; redshirted
Projected 2020 role: fighting for a rotation spot at slot receiver
People forget that Lane was the most prolific of the 2019 receiver signees, catching 76 passes for 1,349 yards and 12 TD during his senior year at Houston Pius X. Like most of that class, he redshirted last season, but opportunity now knocks for him. The Aggies could use a steady receiver who can get open, and Lane’s past history would indicate he can be that kind of player. With the slot competition wide open, he shouldn’t be overlooked.
