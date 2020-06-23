AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: will Lane break through in 2020?

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6 foot, 190 pounds

2019 stats: Returned one kick for 24 yards; redshirted

Projected 2020 role: fighting for a rotation spot at slot receiver

People forget that Lane was the most prolific of the 2019 receiver signees, catching 76 passes for 1,349 yards and 12 TD during his senior year at Houston Pius X. Like most of that class, he redshirted last season, but opportunity now knocks for him. The Aggies could use a steady receiver who can get open, and Lane’s past history would indicate he can be that kind of player. With the slot competition wide open, he shouldn’t be overlooked.

